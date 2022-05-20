Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,550 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,341,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

