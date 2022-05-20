Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,305 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.