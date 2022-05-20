Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,441 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $20.52 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

