Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,349 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

KOF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

