Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of PAR Technology worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE PAR opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

