Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of AZZ worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AZZ by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.