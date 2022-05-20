Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Accolade worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $6.06 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $407.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Accolade Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.