Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,708. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMI stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

