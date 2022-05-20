Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $567.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

