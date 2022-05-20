Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,105 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

