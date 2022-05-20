Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,022 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

