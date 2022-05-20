Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,156 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMI opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

