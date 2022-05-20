Raymond James & Associates Sells 154 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodward were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $129.57.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.