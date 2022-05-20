Raymond James & Associates Sells 374,001 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

