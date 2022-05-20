Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,680 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

