Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,613 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,678,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,262 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 61,278 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on CNR shares. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

CNR opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

