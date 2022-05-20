Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $43.27 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

