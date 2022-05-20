Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

GTO opened at $49.64 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89.

