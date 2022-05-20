Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDPYF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

