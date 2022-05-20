Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($14.79) to €15.90 ($16.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.15) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($15.83) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

