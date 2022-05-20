Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.