Roderick Nelson Sells 4,761 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qorvo stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Qorvo by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 243.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.