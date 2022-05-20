Roger L. Kearns Sells 8,388 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.