SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

