SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,288 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JXN opened at $34.12 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 86,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,787.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 in the last 90 days.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

