SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $8.10 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETWO. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

