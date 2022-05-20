SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.