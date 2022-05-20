Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

SJR stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

