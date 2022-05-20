SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

