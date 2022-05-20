SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

