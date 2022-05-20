Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

