Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to “Hold” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $920.78.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $709.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $931.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.04. The company has a market cap of $734.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 12 month low of $571.07 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

