Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $920.78.

Tesla stock opened at $709.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $571.07 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $734.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $931.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

