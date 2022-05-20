TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Acquires $413,100.00 in Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $413,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.14. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFFP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

