The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

