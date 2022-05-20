The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $316,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

