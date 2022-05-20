Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,387,029.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

