Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Titan Machinery worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 111,913 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

