Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1,353.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.48 and a 200-day moving average of $306.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

