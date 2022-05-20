TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.85% of TriMas worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $402,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

