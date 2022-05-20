Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Up to $43.89

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $45.93. Trinseo shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 6,377 shares trading hands.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trinseo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

