Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Unitil worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE UTL opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

