Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

