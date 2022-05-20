Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $39.00 at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

URBN stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

