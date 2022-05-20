Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 940,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

