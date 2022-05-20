Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 950,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 352,396 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.49%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

