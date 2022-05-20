Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

