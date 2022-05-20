Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of OM opened at $23.54 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

