Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,447 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hippo were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hippo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.47 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HIPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

