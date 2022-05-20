ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $519.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.